Alan Page talks new book, Page Education Foundation gala

This year's Make Your Mark Gala will be the foundation's first virtual gala.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Page Education Foundation's first virtual gala is coming up – and its leader is publishing a new children's book.

Former Minnesota Viking and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page told KARE 11 about his new book, “Bee Love." It's his fourth collaboration with his daughter, Kamie Page.

Page also told KARE about the organization’s first virtual gala, coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Proceeds from both the gala and the book benefit the Page Education Foundation, which provides grants to students of color who graduate from a Minnesota high school and attend a Minnesota post-secondary institution. In return, the students mentor younger kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

In 32 years, the Page Education Foundation has provided over 7,750 grants to these students, known as Page Scholars. They have, in turn, provided more than 500,000 volunteer hours working with more than 50,000 Minnesota children.

You can attend the gala for free. Registration is available on the foundation's website.