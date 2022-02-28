MN-based Alight, St. Joseph teacher helping Ukrainian refugees

“We’re really getting started on all fronts in this crisis. And that really happened within a matter of hours after the initial attack," Alight's CEO said.

MINNEAPOLIS — From the moment Russian forces launched their attack on Ukraine, Minnesotans jumped into action to help those displaced by the violence.

And the spectrum of those responding ranges from a teacher who spent the last six months teaching English in Kiev, Ukraine, to an organization known for its “human-centered” approach to humanitarian crises.

Bringing Alight to Ukraine

“We’re really getting started on all fronts in this crisis. And that really happened within a matter of hours after the initial attack,” said Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Minneapolis-based Alight, formerly the American Refugee Committee.

This week, Alight team members arrived in the region and are already working with local humanitarian organizations to provide immediate relief to Ukrainian families. But Wyatt also noted they’re taking a critical first step: listening to the Ukrainian people, both in the region and throughout the world.

“Really the first move for us is honestly to listen. To really connect with Ukrainians who have fled home and understand what it is that their needs are,” she said, adding that the organization is also working with the diaspora communities: “to really understand what they were hearing from family and friends on the ground and in bordering countries.”

Beyond its focus on empathy and respect, Alight also brings knowledge of how to respond to humanitarian crises throughout the world. They’re hoping that experience will translate to building trust and helping the Ukrainian people navigate the available resources.

And while they're establishing that big-picture plan, Alight is also already giving help where it’s needed most.

“We’ve also authorized funding for them immediately to do the doable. To support the small investments that need to be made to get people into housing. To get them transportation. To get them food or whatever shelter they need in order to make sure that they and their families are safe,” Wyatt said.

Click here to learn more about Alight’s Ukraine outreach.

From St. Joseph, MN to Kiev, Ukraine

Making sure "families are safe" is something Ted Bechtold also desperately seeks to do.

In August 2021, the St. Joseph native – who graduated from St. Cloud State University with a law enforcement degree – moved to Kiev to teach English. He watched and listened as his adult students processed the changes in their country.

“Every day we would talk about it in class, and I could tell them getting more and more concerned every day it went on,” he said.

Eventually, Bechtold had to heed the warnings of the American Embassy. A few weeks ago, he joined the exodus of people fleeing from their home. He initially sought safety in Montenegro. But just in the last 48 hours, Bechtold has traveled again. He’s now in Romania where he’s helping a local student association welcome refugees.

“I’ll be driving to the border. Picking up refugees driving them to the hotel they can sleep, they can eat. If they need transport, we can drive them to the airport, other cities,” he said.

Those interested in following Bechtold’s outreach – and how you can support his work – can follow him on Instagram @tedbechtold.

Making a difference amid so much devastation, Minnesotans engaged in those efforts -- whether as an organization or an individual -- say they find solace in knowing others are doing the same.