Wadena officials give all clear after residents told to shelter in place due to warehouse fire

WADENA, Minn. — The Wadena Police Department issued the all clear after the city's fire department earlier told residents to shelter in place following a fire at an agricultural storage facility operated by Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

Due to the nature of the chemicals stored at the facility, located at 602 Ash Ave. NE, Wadena emergency services issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire city that was not terminated until just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Officials say inclement weather and a tornado warning initially prevented fire crews from assessing and combating the blaze.

Ultimately, the building was considered a total loss.

The Wadena Fire Department says an investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.

In a Facebook post around 3:45 p.m., the fire department originally warned residents to avoid Highway 10, followed minutes later by a post recommending the entire city shelter in place.

Just before 5 p.m. the Wadena Police Department confirmed the fire broke out at Minnesota Valley Irrigation. Police said the smoke wasn't dangerous to breath in, but recommended residents close their windows and turn off their air conditioning.

Drone video sent to KARE 11 by viewer Beau Hanson showed smoke billowing from the building.

