All Cub locations to remain open despite strike

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite a planned strike of roughly 3,000 union workers, Cub Foods' corporate locations will remain open Friday and Saturday.
"Cub has completed its contingency planning and is pleased to announce that it will keep all store locations open this holiday weekend, despite UFCW Local 663’s announced plans for a strike," according to a statement from UNFI, Cub's parent company.
Cub has not yet specified the terms of its contingency plan.
Union representatives announced on Wednesday that workers will hold a work stoppage between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. both Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, due to "unfair labor practices."
Union workers allege that UNFI Corporate Cub Foods interfered with employees "exercising their rights to participate in protected concerted activity" by interrogating employees about union activity and alleging that managers illegally surveyed union activity by logging into union Zoom meetings.
Cub said it cares greatly about its team members and has negotiated "diligently and in good faith" with UFCW Local Union #663 in a statement to KARE 11 on Tuesday.
Union employees from the following stores are scheduled to strike:
- Bloomington
- North Minneapolis
- Apple Valley
- Blaine North
- Blaine South
- Blaine West
- Brooklyn Park North
- Brooklyn Park South
- Burnsville Heart of the City
- Burnsville South
- Champlin
- Chanhassen
- Coon Rapids South
- Crystal
- Eagan East
- Eagan North
- Eagan West
- Fridley
- Lakeville North
- Lakeville South
- Lakeville West
- Maple Grove
- Monticello
- New Brighton
- Plymouth Vicksburg Ln N
- Plymouth
- Rockford Road
- Rosemount
- Savage
- Shorewood
- St. Anthony
- St Louis Park Uptown
- St Louis Park West End
