x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

All Cub locations to remain open despite strike

Cub has not yet specified the terms of its contingency plan.
Credit: KARE 11 News
Cub Foods

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite a planned strike of roughly 3,000 union workers, Cub Foods' corporate locations will remain open Friday and Saturday. 

"Cub has completed its contingency planning and is pleased to announce that it will keep all store locations open this holiday weekend, despite UFCW Local 663’s announced plans for a strike," according to a statement from UNFI, Cub's parent company. 

Cub has not yet specified the terms of its contingency plan. 

Union representatives announced on Wednesday that workers will hold a work stoppage between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. both Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, due to "unfair labor practices."

Union workers allege that UNFI Corporate Cub Foods interfered with employees "exercising their rights to participate in protected concerted activity" by interrogating employees about union activity and alleging that managers illegally surveyed union activity by logging into union Zoom meetings.   

Cub said it cares greatly about its team members and has negotiated "diligently and in good faith" with UFCW Local Union #663 in a statement to KARE 11 on Tuesday.

Union employees from the following stores are scheduled to strike:

  1. Bloomington
  2. North Minneapolis
  3. Apple Valley
  4. Blaine North
  5. Blaine South
  6. Blaine West
  7. Brooklyn Park North
  8. Brooklyn Park South
  9. Burnsville Heart of the City
  10. Burnsville South
  11. Champlin
  12. Chanhassen
  13. Coon Rapids South
  14. Crystal
  15. Eagan East
  16. Eagan North
  17. Eagan West
  18. Fridley
  19. Lakeville North
  20. Lakeville South
  21. Lakeville West
  22. Maple Grove
  23. Monticello
  24. New Brighton
  25. Plymouth Vicksburg Ln N
  26. Plymouth
  27. Rockford Road
  28. Rosemount
  29. Savage
  30. Shorewood
  31. St. Anthony
  32. St Louis Park Uptown
  33. St Louis Park West End

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Saint Paul mayor continues push for sales tax increase to fix roads

Before You Leave, Check This Out