All-day bus lanes coming to reconstructed Hennepin Avenue South

Minneapolis City Council voted 8-5 in favor of a reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue South that will now go to Mayor Frey’s desk for approval.

The Minneapolis City Council met Thursday to discuss the future of a reconstruction on Hennepin Avenue South.

The council voted 8-5 in favor of all-day bus lanes, allowing transit vehicles to remain in operation 24/7.

One public traffic lane, a public transportation lane, a bikeway and a sidewalk will be installed during the renovation between W. Lake Street and Douglas Avenue near I-94.

The project will “provide space for enhanced transit stops compatible with the future METRO E Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service,” according to the city.

The project meets with the city’s policies including the Vision Zero Action Plan and the Climate Action Plan.

The legislation now goes to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s desk where he will have until Wednesday to veto or give the “mayoral approval.”

If approved, construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and finish in 2025.

