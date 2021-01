An investigation is currently underway as to the cause of the blaze.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The Cottage Grove Fire Department says all residents are safe following a large home fire that took place on the 8800 block of Greene Avenue South Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the address around 5 p.m.

The fire department is reporting no injuries at this time, and is currently conducting an investigation as to the fire's cause.

No further information has been released by authorities at this time.