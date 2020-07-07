All state court facilities will require face coverings starting July 13

A survey showed 70% of respondents said they would feel more comfortable in a court facility where masks were required.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Face coverings will be mandatory to enter any state court buildings beginning July 13, according to a new order issued Tuesday by Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Lorie S. Gildea.

The new regulations require anyone inside a court facility, including judges and staff, to wear their own face coverings when they enter the buildings. Anyone who doesn't have access to face coverings or has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one should contact court staff immediately after they enter the building. Visitors who don't have access to face masks will be provided one, according to a release from the State Court Administrator's Office.

“Requiring face coverings to be worn in court facilities when physical distance requirements cannot be maintained will contribute to the administration of justice by allowing the Judicial Branch to continue to safely and methodically expand court services and in-person court proceedings while implementing uniform safety measures in all court facilities,” said Chief Justice Gildea in a press release.