All U.S. military veterans are now eligible for free suicidal crisis care

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a lifesaving move enhancing critical world-class care for more than 18 million veterans.

"You know, serving in the military myself, I've lost a couple of my battle buddies to suicide," said Eric Wittenberg, Suicide Prevention Coordinator with the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System.

In 2020, 6,146 veterans died by suicide, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which is why a new policy — announced Friday through the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act of 2020 — will allow any veteran dealing with a suicide crisis free access to medical care at all public and private VA clinics.

This new policy is part of the COMPACT Act signed into law by former President Donald Trump.

"We want to make sure the veterans who seek care will be cared for," said Wittenberg.

Wittenberg says the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System fields roughly 150 crisis calls a month.

"We're managing about 40 or 50 high risk for suicide flags," said Wittenberg.

Numbers linked to alarming statistics, which Wittenberg says is driven by several factors.

"Whether it's deployments, whether it's time away from family, the stress, the work life balance," explained Wittenberg. "Thinking of the conflicts and wars going on around the world, and that brings back a lot of negative feelings too for veterans."

Yet some he says choose not to seek care.

"Maybe they're worried about how am I going to pay for an (emergency department) visit."

"There's still that stigma, right, not only with mental health and suicide, but just being from the military, right — being stoic, I can take care of my own, I'll be weak if I seek care," said Wittenberg.

Yet, there is hope. Millions will find strength at no cost, after giving so much of themselves to our country.

"We need to be more open and we need to promote that suicide prevention is a good thing, people need help," said Wittenberg.

This new policy will include up to 30 days of in-patient or crisis residential care, and up to 90 days of follow-up outpatient care.

The VA will also reimburse veterans for ambulance rides to hospitals.

