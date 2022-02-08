Allina Health marks one year since mass shooting at Buffalo clinic

The health care system will hold a moment of silence Wednesday to honor the victims of the Feb. 9, 2021 shooting.

One year after a man walked into the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo and opened fire, killed one staff member and wounded four other people, the community is coming together to mark the solemn anniversary.

Allina Health plans to show support for the victims and their families throughout the day Wednesday. A system-wide moment of silence is scheduled for 11 a.m., and staff at the Buffalo clinic will gather together privately.

The Allina Health Clinic - Buffalo Crossroads and Buffalo Hospital were both lit up purple to honor the community on Tuesday night, and will do so again from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesday. The community is also asked to wear purple Wednesday in solidarity.

The organization Buffalo Strong also has a full day of events planned to support the community and "reclaim this day as one of resilience, strength, and renewed commitment to each other.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was killed in the mass shooting. Remembered for her devotion to her children, one of her close friends Naiya Stubbe called Overbay "the best person in the world."

"An important part of Lindsay’s legacy is that she absolutely lived and breathed for her children. Everything she ever did was for her children. I want Lindsay to always be remembered as the most amazing mother, the best of friends...she was my best friend," Stubbe said.

In the wake of the mass shooting, the Buffalo community quickly came together to support the Overbay family and the four other victims, Antonya Fransen-Pruden, Jen Gibson, Tammy Schauffler and Sherry Curtis. Days after the shooting, donations were collected at the local "Kites on Ice" event, and in July, a nearby sunflower field was designed in the shape of a heart and became a space for healing.

The shooter, Gregory Ulrich, will stand trial on May 16 on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices. Despite questions about his mental state and addiction to opiates, Ulrich was found competent to stand trial.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said four weeks have been set aside for the case because it’s anticipated that jury selection will take a considerable amount of time. Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.

Nearly eight months after the shooting, the renovated clinic reopened in September 2021. Additions to the building included upgraded security measures, more indoor light and local art featured throughout the building.

Carmen Ylitalo, regional director for the northwest region of Allina's primary care service line, told KARE 11 in September that "one of our doctors told me he feels really good about being back in the space and feels good about the changes that were made. So that was really, really gratifying."

Allina Health will release a statement to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at 8 a.m.