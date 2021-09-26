Allina Buffalo clinic to reopen nearly eight months after deadly shooting

Gregory Ulrich is accused of shooting five people inside the clinic back in February.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Allina is opening up its newly renovated clinic in Buffalo Monday after a deadly shooting took place there nearly eight months ago.

Gregory Ulrich is accused of shooting five people inside the clinic back in February. He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices.



One of the victims — 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay — died from her injuries.



Allina says they are excited to welcome back patients and say they've been awestruck by the outpouring of support since the shooting.

"On behalf of Allina Health, we want to thank everyone, those nearby and those from around the country for the outpouring of love that has surrounded Allina Health and our Buffalo Crossroads Clinic team over the last several months. We are excited to welcome patients back for care on Sept. 27," read a statement released by Allina Health.