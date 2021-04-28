Allina health care workers to announce notice for strike

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says the labor union remains divided with Allina on key issues, including management's proposal of a 0% pay increase in the coming year.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Minnesota hospital workers are planning a potential strike at Allina facilities across the state that could start as early as May 10, should they not reach a contract agreement with management.

Members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota will on Wednesday announce details surrounding the filing a 10-day notice for a strike over unfair labor practices. Frontline workers are meeting outside Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids at 2 p.m. to share their plans.

The labor union says Allina proposed a 0% pay increase in the coming year, the first of the contract, despite months of bargaining. Allina has also "refused to agree to needed changes around workplace safety and safe staffing," the union said in a statement.

The informational picket in Coon Rapids Wednesday also aims to highlight how the health care workers feel "disrespected and devalued" by Allina's proposals, while hospitals are still dealing with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID has been difficult because of the fear that we will bring it home to our family," said Karen Cullen, a union steward who has worked at Mercy Hospital for over 16 years. "It's critical for us essential health care workers to be valued so we can give the best quality care to our patients and our community. I am ready to strike so management realizes we are valuable employees and we deserve a contract that shows that they respect our work."

Allina hasn't yet returned KARE 11's request for comment.

Wednesday's announcement marks the fourth informational picket outside Allina facilities this month. Similar events have been held at Abbott Northwestern, St. Francis Medical Center and United Hospital.