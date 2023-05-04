More than 500 health care workers to announce date for potential strike

Allina workers will start an unfair labor practices strike if union leaders can't reach a contract deal with employers.

MINNEAPOLIS — Union members and leaders with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa are set to announce plans for a seven-day strike unless they are able to reach a fair contract agreement with Allina Health.

An online press conference is scheduled for noon on Thursday, where union leaders said they would explain when and why the unfair labor practices strike was proposed.

A press release from the union said there have been more than 90 bargaining sessions between the two groups. However, they have not been able to reach a consensus.

Legally, the union is required to give employers a 10-day notice before going on strike.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab would be included in the strike.

More than 500 workers would be affected, including physical therapists, lab techs and others.

This potential strike comes more than a year after nurses in Minnesota declared a strike against employers over contract issues.

