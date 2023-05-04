More than 500 health care workers to announce date for potential strike

MINNEAPOLIS — Union members and leaders with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa are set to announce plans for a seven-day strike unless they are able to reach a fair contract agreement with Allina Health.
An online press conference is scheduled for noon on Thursday, where union leaders said they would explain when and why the unfair labor practices strike was proposed.
A press release from the union said there have been more than 90 bargaining sessions between the two groups. However, they have not been able to reach a consensus.
Legally, the union is required to give employers a 10-day notice before going on strike.
Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab would be included in the strike.
More than 500 workers would be affected, including physical therapists, lab techs and others.
This potential strike comes more than a year after nurses in Minnesota declared a strike against employers over contract issues.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.