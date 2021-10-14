Allina WestHealth union nurses set strike date

The work stoppage comes as nurses seek a new contract that would provide "fair pay and benefits" for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Union nurses at Allina's WestHealth campus in Plymouth are planning to launch a three-day strike as they seek a new contract that would provide "fair pay and benefits" for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced Thursday that the strike will run from Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7 a.m. to Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 a.m. The union says negotiations have been ongoing since May, and that a final 90-minute negotiating session Wednesday failed to reach agreement on a number of issues, including holiday pay and benefits.

MNA said in a press release that fair compensation for holiday work is critical, because the pandemic and understaffing by Allina and other providers has forced nurses to work more days and longer hours.

“WestHealth nursing staff stayed the course during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Registered Nurse Sonya Worner in a released statement. "Now, in its wake, Allina is refusing to make the necessary movement toward a fair contract."

Union leadership says nurses will be on the picket line from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Allina WestHealth, 2855 Campus Dr, Plymouth, during the time the strike is active.

KARE 11 has reached out to Allina for a statement on the planned strike, and will share it when the provider responds.