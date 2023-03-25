Police: Amazon driver arrested after allegedly punching man during delivery

St. Paul Police said a 26-year-old was arrested at the Amazon distribution center in Eagan after allegedly punching a man in the face.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating what led an Amazon delivery driver to reportedly punch a man after dropping off a package Saturday.

According to police, a 26-year-old was arrested at the Amazon distribution center in Eagan after allegedly punching a man while making the delivery on the 900 block of Randolph Avenue around 1 p.m.

The male victim was upset about a missing package and got into an altercation with the driver, who police say then punched him in the face before trying to leave in his vehicle.

When the victim tried to stop the driver by jumping on the hood of the car, the Amazon worker continued to drive, police said. Eventually, the victim fell off the car but was not run over by the vehicle, St. Paul Police confirmed.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital with a possible skull fracture and facial injuries.

The driver was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, though police say they're still working to determine how and why the male victim was injured.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+