3-year-old Lakeville boy found safe; AMBER Alert canceled

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — An AMBER Alert issued for a 3-year-old Lakeville boy has been canceled, following the boy's safe return Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement around 3 p.m., saying the boy had been found safe.

According to Lakeville Police, investigators determined the child was taken from his apartment by an adult family member earlier Friday. Police said the child's father called police because the exchange was "unplanned" and there was some concern about the 3-year-old's well-being.

Officers are investigating the circumstances around the incident and said it's "unclear at this time if criminal charges will be filed."

