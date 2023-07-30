x
Amber Alert canceled for Becker child

After a Saturday night alert was sent out, on Sunday morning officials said the child is safe.
BECKER, Minn. — A child is safe after officials canceled an Amber Alert sent late on Saturday night. 

Just before midnight, the Becker Police Department posted an Amber Alert for a missing toddler last seen in Becker. Officials said they were also seeking a 41-year-old man in connection with the child's abduction. 

Early on Sunday morning, officials said the child had been found safe and that a suspect was in police custody. 

KARE 11 will update this story as more information is made available. 

