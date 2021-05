MENOMONIE, Wis. — UPDATE: The Menomonie Police Department says the missing 13-year-old was located and is safe.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, she was was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes.