AMBER ALERT: Officials search for missing WI teen

HOLCOMBE, Wis. — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for a missing teen from Holcolmbe, Wisconsin who is believed to be endangered.

According to Amber Alert Wisconsin, Kryssy King was last seen Friday, Sept. 30. She is 5-foot-3, about 150 pounds with blonde or strawberry hair. Officials say she could be with a 22-year-old man traveling in an unknown vehicle.

The Chippewa County Sheriff Office is asking that anyone with information call 715-726-7700, option 1 or call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

