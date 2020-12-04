Amid Easter snowstorm, residents thankful for their health

The late season storm came as Minnesota families are in the midst of a statewide stay-at-home order, leading to less travel on the holiday weekend

CHASKA, Minn — It was an Easter Sunday that, outside, more closely resembled Christmas.

"I was saying earlier, we should build a snow bunny," said Trent Vichmark of Chaska.

It was a springtime winter storm -- the kind that on a holiday weekend would normally put a lot of cars in the ditch. But with a statewide stay-at-home order, traffic is lighter.

And many families like Vichmark's are trying to make the best of it.

"This is about it. Sit around the fire outside and hang out," he said as he played in his yard with his 6-year-old son.

A chance to break the monotony of the last few weeks.

"Videogames. TV, videogames. Just stuck in the house, pretty much, what else do you do?" Vichmark said.

Bonifacio Emeterio knew better than to put away the snow blower for the season. He, like many others, celebrated Easter with his immediate family.

Chaska, like many other Minnesota cities, felt like a ghost town.

"It's been a little bit slow here. You barely see people but still hoping for the best," Emeterio said.

Still having a steady job, and with his family all having their health, instead of discouraged by the weather, Emeterio finds himself feeling thankful.

"Basically this is the time where you appreciate more what you have. It's not much but you appreciate more what you have at this time," Emeterio said.