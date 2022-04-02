Hennepin County Attorney, A.G's office partner to review police shooting of Amir Locke

Mike Freeman and Keith Ellison say the decision follows constructive partnerships between the two offices in prosecuting Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's office will work with a legal team from the Minnesota Attorney General's office to review the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by a Minneapolis police officer.

Freeman's announcement came just over an hour before a news conference called by Locke's family the their attorneys.

A news release from Mike Freeman's office says he asked Attorney General Keith Ellison to join forces in the review, and the A.G. agreed. The joint effort follows what Freeman called "previous constructive partnerships" in the prosecutions of Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter, both convicted in incidents involving fatal use of force.

Freeman has asked retired Judge Daniel Mabley, currently acting as Chief Criminal Deputy in the County Attorney's Office, to lead the efforts from his side.

The combined team will work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to "ensure a thorough and complete evaluation. Freeman's office says at that point, the team will decide together, based on evidence assembled and the law, whether criminal charges will be filed against the officer who fired the fatal shots."

At their news conference Friday Locke family attorney Ben Crump insisted that Minneapolis was one of the cities that pledged to stop no-knock warrants after the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. Not only did MPD serve a no-knock warrant, Crump said, but they then lied about it after Locke was shot and killed.

"We know that the Minneapolis Police Department, just like in George Floyd, released a report that was erroneous," Crump said. "They said that Amir was the subject of the search warrant, which was obviously not the case."

Locke was shot by a Minneapolis SWAT officer as a team served a warrant at the Bolero Flats apartments Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the city of Minneapolis released body cam footage of the incident, which shows slow motion and regular speed footage of police using a key to enter an apartment, yell "police" and order a subject under a blanket on a sofa to show their hands and get on the ground. The video seems to show Locke roll over holding a gun, and shots are fired.

The video was released after a day of intense pressure from community groups and Minneapolis legislators, but Mayor Jacob Frey and interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said they needed to show Locke's family the bodycam footage first.

