3 dead after Amtrak train bound for Seattle derailed in Montana

The train, an Amtrak Empire Builder 7/27, travels between Chicago and Seattle, and also makes stops in St. Paul, Spokane and Portland.

CHESTER, Montana — Three people have died after an Amtrak train bound for Seattle and Portland derailed near Joplin, Montana, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

There are also an unknown number of injuries. Six different counties in Montana are accepting transported patients, according to LCSO.

It's unknown at this time what caused the derailment. All passengers have been evacuated from the train.

Five cars on the train derailed around 3 p.m. Saturday. There were around 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, according to Amtrak.

Part of the train was set to arrive in Portland at 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Another section of the train was bound for Seattle, set to arrive at 10:25 a.m.

Pictures on social media show multiple cars derailed from the tracks. Passengers can be seen standing in clusters outside the train.

The Empire Builder 7 we were traveling west on to Seattle derailed near Joplin, MT about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/k4TjbRog3D — Megan Vandervest (@MegVandervest) September 25, 2021