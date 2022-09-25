An underground garage fire spanning several levels leaves townhome uninhabitable

Saturday night MFD responded to a fire spanning several floors of a 3-story townhome.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday night, MFD was sent to a 3-story townhouse located at 223 W. 28th St.

According to a press release when MFD crews arrived at the scene fire was showing from the outside of the townhome.

Fire crews report that extra personnel and equipment were requested after finding the flames spanned three floors, breaking through the second floor to the first floor parking garage, as well as burning a hole through a section of the stairwell.

The fire was able to be contained and the adjoining townhomes were safe from fire damage. However, one of the two adjoined townhouses needed to be ventilated after finding carbon monoxide readings on four gas monitors.

A cat was found deceased in the wreckage, however no other injuries were reported.

The townhome where the fire was originated was deemed uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

