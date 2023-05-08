Ancient wine vessel damaged while on display at Minneapolis Institute of Art

MINNEAPOLIS — A bronze wine vessel that's thousands of years old was damaged while on display at the Minneapolis Institute of Art's "Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes" exhibit.
The accident happened on April 9, 2023, when a visitor tripped in the exhibition, a museum spokesperson said.
The 13th-12th century BCE owl-shaped zun vessel, "used by Shang-dynasty aristocrats during ritual ceremonies to honor their ancestors," was removed for assessment and conversation, according to MIA. The vessel will be repaired, but there's no timeline as to when those repairs will be completed.
A set of winged dragons from the 5th-4th century BCE already on view in the exhibition replaced the owl.
The Chinese Ritual Bronzes exhibit, which features nearly 150 objects, is on display until May 21 in the Target Gallery. Though admission to MIA is free, tickets for the exhibit cost $20. MIA members get a discount on tickets, and students and children get in for free.
