Andrew Dotas, one of the Fargo officers injured in shooting, to be released from hospital

Dotas and Hawes were both injured, and Wallin killed, when Barakat opened fire on the group as they were responding to a nearby car accident.

FARGO, N.D. — One of the Fargo police officers who survived the deadly shooting that killed Officer Jake Wallin is expected to be released from the hospital today.

Andrew Dotas, who was injured in a barrage of gunfire from Mohamad Barakat on July 14, is expected to be released from Sanford Health on Saturday.

Dotas is a six-year FPD team member and serves as an FPD Training Officer, a member of the Crowd Management Team, Red River Valley SWAT Negotiations Team and a department Motorcycle Officer. Dotas is also a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard.

The other officer who was able to survive the shooting, Tyler Hawes, is continuing his recovery, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Hawes was in field training when the shooting occurred and attended the University of Minnesota-Morris. He was sworn in as an officer on April 19, 2023 and was Wallin’s classmate.

Dotas and Hawes were both injured, and Wallin killed, when Barakat opened fire on the group as they were responding to a nearby car accident.

Barakat was found to be armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, numerous firearms and a grenade.

Wallin grew up and went to high school in St. Michael, Minnesota. He was a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who had joined the police department less than three before the fatal shooting.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+