Angler dies after falling from boat in BWCA

Others in his boat and nearby anglers pulled the man from the waters of Trout Lake and performed CPR, but he did not survive.

An angler is dead after falling from a boat into Trout Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) Monday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a water emergency on Trout Lake, but poor cell phone reception delayed the reporting of what had occurred. Dispatchers were finally able to learn that a 51-year-old man from Morrison County had fallen from a fishing boat into the water and had been under the surface for two to three minutes.

Sheriff's officials say the angler's companions and nearby fishermen in other boats were eventually able to find the man, pull him from the water and get to shore, where CPR was performed until first responders were able to reach the area.

Despite efforts to save him the angler did not survive.

Investigators talked to the victim's fishing companions and learned he had been in the bow of the boat fishing from a pedestal seat. His friends said they suddenly heard a splash, and saw that he had fallen into Trout Lake and was immediately submerged.

He was not wearing a life jacket.