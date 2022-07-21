Minneapolis Animal Care and Control offers up free adoptions during National Adoption Weekend

National Adoption Weekend runs from Friday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnepaolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) is hoping to find all of its cats and dogs forever homes, for free.

National Adoption Weekend runs from Friday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and features a host of adoptable pets from MACC and participating rescue partners.

Animals adopted through MACC come vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered, while animals adopted through the city's rescue partners — Carver Scott Humane Society, Pet Haven and Ruff Start Rescue — are subject to those organizations' adoption processes and practices.

MACC screens all applicants to ensure a proper fit with your future pet, and the entire process is first come, first serve.

Adoptive owners should still expect to pay a pet licensing fee, under the City of Minneapolis' policies.

You can visit Minneapolis Animal Care and Control at 212 17th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411.

