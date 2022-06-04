Animal Humane Society receives anonymous donation of $1M

Officials say it's one of the largest donations in the organization's 144-year history.

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) said the organization got a whopping $1 million gift from an "anonymous Twin Cities animal lover."

The mysterious million dollars will help pay for the future construction of a new, "first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," according to a news release.

Officials said the money will also help improve AHS to meet the changing needs of animals and people in the state.

The organization said the anonymous donor is a "lifelong animal lover and longtime AHS supporter and hopes that her gift will inspire others to support this important effort," according to the release.

AHS has adoption locations in Golden Valley, Coon Rapids, and Woodbury.

According to officials, AHS helps more than 22,000 animals in need which is more than all the other animal welfare organizations in the Twin Cities combined.