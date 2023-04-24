Animal rescues in desperate need of foster homes

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Did you know that it's FREE to foster an animal through Secondhand Hounds? True story. All the food and vet bills are paid for and you could be saving the life of a furry friend until it finds a forever home.
This year has been rough for many animal rescues and shelters, and Secondhand Hounds is no exception. The lack of fosters, lack of funds, and reduced number of people looking to adopt means having to say no more than yes to homeless animals in need. If you have ever considered fostering, now is the time. It's free for fosters and saves a life!
Rachel Mairose, Founder of Secondhand Hounds, stopped by the studio to dispel some common myths about fostering and gives us other ways to help out if fostering just doesn't fit your equation right now.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.