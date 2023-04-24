Animal rescues in desperate need of foster homes

Secondhand Hounds is asking people to step up and help say "yes" to saving more animals. And it's easier than you might think. Oh, and it's free.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Did you know that it's FREE to foster an animal through Secondhand Hounds? True story. All the food and vet bills are paid for and you could be saving the life of a furry friend until it finds a forever home.

This year has been rough for many animal rescues and shelters, and Secondhand Hounds is no exception. The lack of fosters, lack of funds, and reduced number of people looking to adopt means having to say no more than yes to homeless animals in need. If you have ever considered fostering, now is the time. It's free for fosters and saves a life!

Rachel Mairose, Founder of Secondhand Hounds, stopped by the studio to dispel some common myths about fostering and gives us other ways to help out if fostering just doesn't fit your equation right now.

