Aniya Allen, 6-year-old gunshot victim in Minneapolis, is laid to rest

Allen's family held an open-casket funeral followed by a 5-mile horse-drawn procession to make sure people saw what gun violence has caused.

MINNEAPOLIS — Innocence was on display and there were tears across the room at Shiloh Temple in North Minneapolis on Wednesday as a montage of 6-year-old Aniya Allen played at her funeral.

Her tiny casket sat at the front for the reading of her obituary.

"She also loved being a helper. Even if she couldn't' do it, she wanted to help. She found joy in helping her mother clean and take care of her sisters. Aniya was a true big sister."

Aniya was killed by stray gunfire while eating a McDonald's Happy Meal in her mom's car last month. A fact not lost on the bishop.

"Her last meal was all about happiness," he said.

And her cause of death was far from lost on the friends and family who spoke at her service.

"It's really sad that we have to go through this for everyone to come together, you know? And I'm hoping at the end of the day here, everyone can see differently and everyone can put their differences aside," one cousin said.

"It is up to you in that community to walk down there and tell them enough is enough," said one family friend.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry," said Aniya's grandpa KG Wilson -- an 18-year peace activist in Minneapolis who continues to call for justice.

"I'm about to hit the streets harder than I ever did in 18 years. Harder because I'm not going to stop until I get justice," Wilson said.