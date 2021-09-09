Man killed in accident at Anoka County construction site

The Anoka County Sheriffs office said a semi-truck was backing up to attach a piece of equipment when it ran over a man in Ramsey Wednesday night.

RAMSEY, Minnesota — A man is dead following an accident at a construction site in Ramsey, according to police.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said police and EMS were called to a construction site near Armstrong Boulevard NW and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they believe a semi-truck involved in the road work in that area was traveling west on Bunker Lake Boulevard NW when the driver reversed the truck to attach a piece of equipment to mill the road. A man was caught in the truck's rear wheel and run over, according to officials. He was working for a private contractor hired to repave that section of road.

When police arrived, they said the man was unconscious, and first responders set to work trying to save his life. Unfortunately their efforts weren't successful, and officers said the man was declared dead at the scene.

His name has not been released by police at this time.