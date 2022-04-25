Anoka County latest to join program combatting catalytic converter thefts

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced its participation Monday, saying the office is "proud" to join the program meant to protect the community's property.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired in March 2022.

Anoka County is the latest to join the state's Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program, the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced its participation Monday night, saying the office is "proud" to join the program meant to protect the community's property.

"It's sad that this measure is even necessary," said Sheriff James Stuart in a statement. "However, this program is another step to prevent crime and help us convict those criminals who choose to victimize others."

The program, which was launched by the state's Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters, that transfers etchings of the label's unique number onto the metal once the vehicle is started. The etching makes it possible for law enforcement to trace a recovered convertor back to a specific vehicle after it's stolen.

Since the program's launch, several cities throughout the state have signed on, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Mankato, Rochester, Brainerd and Two Harbors, among many others.

According to the Commerce Department, the top 15 targeted vehicles for catalytic converter theft include:

Chevrolet Express

Ford Econoline; F250

Honda Accord; CRV; Element: Odyssey

Hyundai Santa Fe; Tucson

Kia Sportage

Mitsubishi Eclipse; Lancer; Outlander

Toyota Prius; Tundra

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says if you own one of these vehicles and you are interested in receiving a label, you can visit the attorney's office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick up a free kit.

If you would like a label and do not live in Anoka County, click here to see a list of participating cities and locations.

Watch more local news: