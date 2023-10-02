Anoka Highschool girls hockey goalie makes 89 saves in one game

A section playoff hockey game spiraled into 6 overtimes on Thursday night. Gretchen Paaverud joins the ranks of goalies with the most saves ever in a game.

ANOKA, Minnesota — Blaine beat Anoka Thursday night in one of the longest girls hockey games in high school history. Anoka may not have won but their goalie is the talk of town.

"It's crazy," Gretchen Paaverud said.

Paaverud made 89 saves throughout the game that lasted 119 minutes.

"97.8 save percentage is just remarkable," Anoka girls hockey coach, Logan Syvock said. "Being able to play 119 minutes straight and to be on-top of her game the whole time is awesome."

Paaverud is a junior. The hardest shot she's taken wasn't on the ice. She was diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis over the summer.

"Seeing what was happening over the summer, it was tough as a family," dad Greg Paaverud said.

Gretchen says it's her teammates, coaches, and family that helped get her back into good spirits this season. She is looking forward to coming back even stronger next year.

