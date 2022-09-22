University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College gets anonymous $10 million gift

The Dougherty Family College is a two-year associate degree program on the Minneapolis campus. The school is designed to transition students to a four-year college.

MINNEAPOLIS — An anonymous donor gave the University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College (DFC) a $10-million gift, the school announced Thursday.

The Dougherty Family College is a two-year associate degree program on the Minneapolis campus. The school is designed to transition students to a four-year college.

"The donor has put forth a challenge, asking for other donors to help the university raise a matching $10 million, bringing in a total of $20 million by the end of the academic year," according the University of St. Thomas' website.

School officials have set a goal of an enrollment of 300 students.