University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College gets anonymous $10 million gift

MINNEAPOLIS — An anonymous donor gave the University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College (DFC) a $10-million gift, the school announced Thursday.
The Dougherty Family College is a two-year associate degree program on the Minneapolis campus. The school is designed to transition students to a four-year college.
"The donor has put forth a challenge, asking for other donors to help the university raise a matching $10 million, bringing in a total of $20 million by the end of the academic year," according the University of St. Thomas' website.
School officials have set a goal of an enrollment of 300 students.
"This donation, and the matching dollars that it generates, will ensure that DFC is forever a driving force in our community," said member of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees, Carol Frey Wolfe, in the news release. "It will close the education and prosperity gap for 300 students every year, in perpetuity."