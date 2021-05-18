Another crash in the Lowry Hill Tunnel but this time, it was a miracle

Carmita Hall says she found her angels in the notorious Lowry Hill Tunnel.

MINNEAPOLIS — At this point, if you know, you know.

The Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis could very well be considered the backbone of the connection to St. Paul. However, it can be a vicious one. With a sharp curve and a 40 mile per hour speed limit that many ignore, the tunnel has become a hotspot for crashes.

"I got off work early, and because it was early I thought, I'm just going to go on 94, get on the tunnel and get home early," Carmita Hall said. Hall is a Metro area school counselor. She said she was headed home through the tunnel last Monday.

"I was in the middle lane and then next thing you know, I hear this big boom," Hall described. "And just right after that happened, I was up in the air."

According to MNDOT's tunnel camera video, Hall's car landed on its side, passenger side down.

"I was suspended," Hall said. "Up in the air, with my seatbelt on, which I think really saved me. As I looked down into this dark abyss, I was like, 'oh my God,' it just felt so far away and all I could think of was, I am not unbuckling my seatbelt, I could hurt myself."

"I was praying," Hall continued. "I was calling out to people, please help me please help me."

Hall, didn't have to wait long. Cameras show, three individuals initially, starting to approach her car on foot. They climb into her car from the top down.

"They told me we'll get you out, we'll get you out," Hall said, tears welling up in her eyes. Her voice grew thick with emotion. "And they unbuckled my seatbelt, they literally just carried me out."

"They even had the presence to ask me is there anybody else in the car," she continued. "A child in the backseat, anybody else in the car. And right before they left, they asked me if they can pray for me. It was like God gave me a kiss."

Hall said she's very spiritual and believes that people are placed in situations for specific purposes.

"I do believe hat things happen for a reason," Hall said. "Even though I did lose my car, it was two people making a choice."

That choice, turns out, was one that saved more than just one life.