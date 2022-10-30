AMBER Alert canceled after 2-year-old found safe

According to the Minnesota BCA, Shannon Yusef Ingram was found unharmed in north Minneapolis.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An AMBER Alert was canceled for 2-year-old Shannon Yusef Ingram after authorities said he was found safe in north Minneapolis.

According to Apple Valley Police, officers responded to a home on the 12700 block of German Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported their child was taken by his biological father.

Police determined the father did not have parental rights and was prohibited by court order from having any contact with the child.

An AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. on Sunday for the child, who goes by Yusef.

That night, the department located the suspect's vehicle in St. Paul and obtained a warrant to search a nearby residence. Neither the father nor Yusef was located at the home.

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 4:30 a.m. Monday after police located the child and his biological father in north Minneapolis.

The man was arrested and remains in custody in Dakota County Jail, and Yusef was reunited with his mother, unharmed.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

