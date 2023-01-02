Crews fight fire at storage facility in Apple Valley

Firefighters on scene told KARE 11 crews the fire was first reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Numerous crews are on scene Wednesday morning, fighting a fire at a storage facility in Apple Valley.

Firefighters tell KARE 11 crews were called to the Public Storage at 15075 Foliage Avenue around 4 a.m.

Heavy smoke was visible for miles around, according to the KARE 11 crews, and emergency responders were blocking all of the entrances to the facility.

It is unknown what started this fire and if there have been any injuries reported.

