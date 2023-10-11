Apps that can help save money and organize family life

From fitness to coupon clipping, here are some of our favorites.

MINNEAPOLIS — Your phone can take away a lot of your time and attention. But it can also save you time - with the right apps in place.

Here are a few of our favorites, and some recommendations from viewers:

1. MyFitnessPal: Get into better shape by tracking your calories, exercise and steps. MyFitnessPal also estimates calories for you. Just put what you ate into their food tracker and it estimates what you took in.

2. FamilyWall: This is one of many family organization apps out there. It's a one-stop-shop for your family's calendar, meal plan, shopping list and more.

3. Bobby Approved: This app was developed by a cookbook author and helps you choose foods with quality ingredients. When grocery shopping, you just point your phone camera at a product's barcode to scan it. You'll find out if the product you're thinking about buying is made with quality ingredients...or not.

4. Flipp: This is another grocery shopping helper. Enter your zip code and select the stores where you shop. Flipp will compile all your weekly ads in one place... so you can scope out the best deals.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: