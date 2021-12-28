Man killed in 24-hour armed standoff with police identified

Officials said the officer who shot the 38-year-old man has been with the department for two years and is currently on administrative leave.

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Austin man who was shot and killed by police after a 24-hour armed standoff at a gas station has been identified by a medical examiner.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner identified the man as 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou and ruled his death as homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials identified the officer who shot Fiadonou as officer Zachary Gast. According to the press release, Gast has been with the Austin Police Department for two years and is on standard administrative leave.

The BCA said in a statement that a knife was found at the scene near Fiafonou's body and the Austin Police Department does not use body cameras.

In a Facebook post, Austin Police Chief David McKichan explained that the department understands the gravity of the fatal shooting and appreciates the public's patience as the BCA takes over the investigation.

"We all want an independent, unbiased, and thorough investigation. To that end, as an agency, we will cooperate fully with the BCA," he wrote.

Once the BCA's investigation into the fatal shooting wraps up, the bureau will share its findings with the Mower County Attorney's Office for further review, officials said.

"When such an event occurs, we do reach out to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and make a request to have them investigate the incident. That occurred in this case and the BCA had staff on site that night. I wanted to address the process with everyone here today, even as their investigators gather the details related to this event," McKichan said.

