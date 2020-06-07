Man in custody after firing 'multiple shots' at law enforcement in Spring Lake Park

In a Facebook post just before 5 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Department said the man is in custody and everyone is safe.

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — An armed man is in custody after opening fire on law enforcement during a standoff Monday in Spring Lake Park.

According to a tweet from the Anoka County Sheriff's Department, the standoff occurred near the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast.

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart posted a video on Facebook that the suspect was previously arrested and charged in a standoff incident with law enforcement about a week earlier at the same location.

Stuart said on Monday, before the standoff, the suspect pointed a gun at a neighbor, allegedly "committing second-degree assault and terroristic threats."

Stuart confirmed that the suspect fired twice at law enforcement and struck an armored vehicle, which was occupied by law enforcement. Stuart said law enforcement didn't return fire.