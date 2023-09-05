x
Classes canceled Wednesday at Armstrong High School after sewage backup

Armstrong principal Erick Norby said a professional cleaning crew was hired after the backup impacted Buildings B and C, which include the kitchen and dish room.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Just one day into the school year, officials at Armstrong High School in Plymouth are already scrambling after a sewage backup forced them to cancel Wednesday classes.

In a message sent to students, parents and faculty, Armstrong principal Erick Norby said a professional cleaning crew was hired after the backup impacted Buildings B and C, which includes the school's kitchen and dish room. Building A wasn't impacted, therefore, all afterschool activities inside the building will carry on as planned.

Norby said the primary concern is contamination and odor. He added that a health inspector is scheduled to return Wednesday morning to determine whether school can resume Thursday. 

"Needless to say, this is a huge disappointment and couldn't have happened at a worse time," Norby said in his message to the school community. "Please join us in striving to be patient as the issue is resolved."

