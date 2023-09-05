Classes canceled Wednesday at Armstrong High School after sewage backup

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Just one day into the school year, officials at Armstrong High School in Plymouth are already scrambling after a sewage backup forced them to cancel Wednesday classes.
In a message sent to students, parents and faculty, Armstrong principal Erick Norby said a professional cleaning crew was hired after the backup impacted Buildings B and C, which includes the school's kitchen and dish room. Building A wasn't impacted, therefore, all afterschool activities inside the building will carry on as planned.
Norby said the primary concern is contamination and odor. He added that a health inspector is scheduled to return Wednesday morning to determine whether school can resume Thursday.
"Needless to say, this is a huge disappointment and couldn't have happened at a worse time," Norby said in his message to the school community. "Please join us in striving to be patient as the issue is resolved."
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.