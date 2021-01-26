MPD Chief Arradondo a 'potential candidate' to be San Jose chief

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder confirmed the report, but added that Chief Arradondo has not had any formal discussions as of yet.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is a potential candidate to be the chief in San Jose, California.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder confirmed the report, but added that Arradondo has not had any formal discussions as of yet.

"While humbled and honored for their interest and awareness of the positive, nationally recognized work of MPD sworn and civilian members over the years, Chief Arradondo remains committed to the public safety of the residents and businesses of Minneapolis and continuing the important MPD transformational change in the spirit of healing and moving our city forward in collaboration with our communities,” Elder said.

Arradondo has been the Minneapolis Police Chief since 2017 following the resignation of Chief Janee Harteau, who resigned in July of 2017 at the request of then Mayor Betsy Hodges. Harteau and the Minneapolis Police Department were scrutinized following the death of Australian woman Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.