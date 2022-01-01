Arrest made in Mall of America New Year's Eve shooting incident

A 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested late Sunday afternoon by Bloomington Police after he was reportedly identified fleeing the scene with the shooting suspect.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's Note: The above video is from January 1, 2021. Some information may not be current:

A 19-year-old man is in jail Monday, awaiting potential charges in connection with a shooting at Mall Of America New Year's Eve that left two people injured.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested around 4:50 p.m. Sunday for probable cause aiding and abetting first-degree assault.

Investigators say the man was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on Dec. 31 with the alleged shooter. After he was arrested, the 19-year-old suspect was transported to the Bloomington Police Department for booking. Assistant Police Chief Kim Clausen says he will eventually be transferred to the Hennepin County Jail.

Roseville Police and Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies helped with the arrest, which took place off Cleveland Avenue North in the City of Roseville.

Police say the alleged shooter and at least one of the victims appear to have a connection, and believe this was not a random shooting.

Officers arrived at the mall around 5 p.m. Sunday and responded along with MOA security guards after hearing a gunshot.

The mall went into lockdown while first responders tended to two adult males who had been wounded. One was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, while the second was treated and released at the scene.