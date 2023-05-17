Your guide to Art-A-Whirl 2023

Art-A-Whirl 2023 runs May 19-21, and features more than 1,200 NEMAA member artists, galleries and businesses across dozens of locations in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — This weekend, the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association will host the 28th Art-A-Whirl festival, the largest open studio tour in the country.

This year's Art-A-Whirl, which runs from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21, features more than 1,200 NEMAA member artists, galleries and businesses across more than 70 locations in Minneapolis.

Whether you're looking for a piece to add to your art collection or plan to wander around the galleries, here's a look at what's to come this weekend.

What galleries and artists are participating?

Art-A-Whirl expands far beyond just northeast Minneapolis this year. Nearly 20 studio buildings, 30 standalone galleries and dozens of food and beverage vendors will be open throughout the weekend.

To find buildings with multiple artists, professional galleries, NEMAA partners and parking locations, use this map.

What's there to do?

Along with browsing through artist galleries, Art-A-Whirl is hosting a myriad of events and activities, many of which are free.

From interactive art demos to live performances, find a full list of Art-A-Whirl events here.

Can you only shop in person?

When is Art-A-Whirl open?

Art-A-Whirl runs from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Are dogs allowed?

Because of large crowd noise and the fact that not all artists will be comfortable having animals in their spaces, Art-A-Whirl recommends leaving dogs at home, unless they are service animals.

