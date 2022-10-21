Artist asks for help to repair vandalized memorial for sexual assault survivors

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said park police are investigating.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Lori Greene is the artist behind a memorial for sexual assault survivors in Boom Island Park in Minneapolis, and is asking for help to repair it after it was vandalized this week for the second time.

Greene says she's going to do the same thing, put the memorial back together again piece by piece.

With every tile from her artistic works, Lori says her art heals.

"I feel like that's my job as an artist, that's my purpose," said Greene.

And for the second time, The Survivors Memorial for those who have overcome sexual violence was vandalized again this week.

"It's horrible, one of the women in the final panel her face is gone, her whole head has been obliterated, and she was a woman of color, so it feels like a racist incident," explained Greene.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said park police are investigating. They're also talking about additional protection for the memorial.

Greene says they still don't know who any of the vandals are.

"Hopefully, we'll get a camera up this time," said Greene.

What she does know through all of this is resilience.

"It makes me stronger, because I'm gonna fix it again," said Greene.

Greene says she needs to restore the memorial as soon as possible before the weather changes and there's even more damage.

A Go Fund Me has been setup to assist Greene with the repairs.

Watch more local news: