As a heatwave approaches Minnesota, public beaches and pools are reducing hours

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures are expected to exceed record highs this week in Minneapolis, and normally, officials would recommend that you hit the water to cool off.
But many Minneapolis beaches and public pools are closing, limiting hours or reducing lifeguard services, citing staffing shortages. Reduced hours and closures start Monday, Aug. 21.
Closed:
The Bloomington Family Aquatic Center, Richfield Outdoor Pool and Edina Aquatic Center closed Aug. 20 for the summer.
Reduced hours:
The following beaches will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends: Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach, Wirth Lake Beach, Jim Lupient Water Park, North Commons Water Park and Webber Natural Swimming Pool.
A notable exception will be on Labor Day, Sept. 4, when the listed locations will resume normal hours for one day.
Open:
In St. Paul, the Phalen Regional Park Beach, Como Regional Park Pool and Highland Park Aquatic Center will be open until Sept. 4. Check the website for hours.
Eagan's Cascade Bay waterpark is open through Aug. 27. Hours are on the website.
In Apple Valley, the Redwood Community Pool and the Family Aquatic Center and Pool will both be open through Aug. 25.
