As fans return to U.S. Bank Stadium, downtown businesses rejoice

The Vikings will host a preseason game on Saturday, the first with fans in nearly 600 days.

MINNEAPOLIS — After more than a year of closure, Maxwell's American Pub finally reopened last month in its prime location around the corner from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Just in time for football season.

"It's so good to finally have the Vikings back," Maxwell's general manager Michael Rosenstiel said. "This season's basically just going to be a reset for all of us."

Maxwell's will be buzzing with customers on Saturday when the Vikings host the Denver Broncos in the 2021 preseason opener at 3 p.m. inside U.S. Bank Stadium. It's the Vikings' first real game with fans in almost 600 days, dating back to a Dec. 29, 2019 loss to the Chicago Bears to end that season.

Twin sisters Katrina and Karna Kaiser are among the many season-ticket holders who cannot wait to walk through the gates of U.S. Bank Stadium again on Saturday.

"It doesn't feel real quite yet," Karna said.

However, they'll notice some distinct changes at Saturday's game.

Masks are not required, but the Vikings are encouraging people to wear them -- regardless of vaccination status -- due to CDC guidelines. The team also added enhanced cleaning methods at the stadium, and cash won't be accepted at concession stands to reduce contact.

U.S. Bank Stadium will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination (so far, in the National Football League, only New Orleans has mandated vaccinations for fans to see the Saints at the Superdome). However, like masks, vaccinations are "strongly encouraged" by the Vikings.

"Just trust people to make the right choices," Katrina Kaiser said. "And, if you feel the need to wear a mask, then wear a mask."

The Vikings are the latest team to bring fans back, along with the Lynx, Timberwolves, United, Saints and Twins, among others.

As the Twins kicked off a home series against the Rays on Friday, Pete Mithun of Brainerd brought his 8-year-old son Decker to Target Field for the very first time. Decker's big moment was supposed to happen in 2020, if not for the pandemic.

"We actually got him a ticket for his first game, at Christmas two years ago. But last year, we couldn't do it. So, we've been chomping at the bit to get here," Mithun said. "We're a diehard sports family, all of us. Any time we can get out of the house and do something like this -- we've missed it."

The local business community is certainly happy to see the fans again, no matter what sport.