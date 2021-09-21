As the season turns to fall, here's what you should know about your garden and lawns

The autumn season officially starts Wednesday after a long summer of dry heat.

HOPKINS, Minn. — The dry heat kept Bob Quinn busy in the backyard this summer.

"It was difficult this year. You had to give it a little water," Quinn said. "We watered in the morning, and my wife did all the flowers in the evening. We kept it green!"

Indeed they did. As the first day of autumn officially approaches on Wednesday, Quinn's lawn and garden are still thriving, and he hopes he can keep growing into early October. Their garden has attracted a lot of monarchs and hummingbirds, thanks to their flowers staying strong through a consistent watering regimen.

"It was a lot of fun this year," Quinn said, "even though it was dry."

Now, as we turn to a new phase of fall this week, Grow with KARE expert Bobby Jensen of Barrett Lawn Care offered a few tips:

1): "Fall is for planting: Shrubs, evergreens maybe another week or two, perennials," Jensen said. "It's a great time to put in perennials and shrubs. Most things are on sale! Why not go out and do it. Get it in the ground as soon as you can while the ground is still warm."

2): On the temperature changes in September: "Plants are used to this fluctuating temperature," Jensen said. "We're not, but I think the plants are used to it. One or two days of cold, one or two days of heat, it's not gonna bother anything."