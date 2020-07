The goal is to find a viable alternative to traditional plastic retail bags, to help cut down on global waste.

NEW YORK — Major retailers Target, CVS Health and Walmart are teaming up with Closed Loop Partners to reinvent the plastic bag.

It's part of a 3-year project called the Beyond the Bag Initiative.

The goal is to find a viable alternative to traditional plastic retail bags, to help cut down on global waste.

If you're interested in taking part, you can find more information, here.