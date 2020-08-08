Ramsey Co. rolling out free COVID-19 testing every weekend in August

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Free COVID-19 testing is happening in Ramsey County every weekend throughout August at select sites.
No insurance is required, and you can register ahead of time if desired.
Ramsey County says drive-thru and walk-up testing is available to those with or without symptoms at the following locations.
- Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29
2-6 p.m.
Aldrich Arena
1850 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109
- Sundays, Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30
2-6 p.m.
Washington Technology Magnet School
1495 Rice Street, Saint Paul, MN 55117
You can find more details on Ramsey County's website.