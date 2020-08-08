x
Ramsey Co. rolling out free COVID-19 testing every weekend in August

Walk-up and drive-thru testing is available at two locations every weekend in August. Ramsey Co. says testing is free and no insurance is required.
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Free COVID-19 testing is happening in Ramsey County every weekend throughout August at select sites. 

No insurance is required, and you can register ahead of time if desired. 

Ramsey County says drive-thru and walk-up testing is available to those with or without symptoms at the following locations. 

  • Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29
    2-6 p.m.
    Aldrich Arena
    1850 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109
  • Sundays, Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30
    2-6 p.m.
    Washington Technology Magnet School
    1495 Rice Street, Saint Paul, MN 55117

You can find more details on Ramsey County's website

