Ramsey Co. rolling out free COVID-19 testing every weekend in August

Walk-up and drive-thru testing is available at two locations every weekend in August. Ramsey Co. says testing is free and no insurance is required.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Free COVID-19 testing is happening in Ramsey County every weekend throughout August at select sites.

No insurance is required, and you can register ahead of time if desired.

Ramsey County says drive-thru and walk-up testing is available to those with or without symptoms at the following locations.

Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29

2-6 p.m.

Aldrich Arena

1850 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109

2-6 p.m.

Washington Technology Magnet School

1495 Rice Street, Saint Paul, MN 55117