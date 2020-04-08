Goodhue Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's assistance in cold cases

The sheriff's department is looking to raise $10,000 to help cover costs of genetic genealogy reports, which could help uncover any new evidence.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. — The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in a cold case that potentially links three newborn babies' deaths in southeastern Minnesota from 1999 to 2007.

The sheriff's department is looking to raise $10,000 to help cover costs of genetic genealogy reports, which could help uncover any new evidence to help solve the case.

In 1999, a baby girl was found by a fisherman wrapped in a towel and floating in the water near Red Wing.

Four years later, a baby boy washed ashore on Lake Pepin and was later linked through DNA, meaning they share at least one parent, according to the sheriff's department.

In 2007, a baby girl was found in the marina at the Treasure Island Casino. The baby isn't believe to be related to the first two, but the details are similar to the first two deaths.

The sheriff's department is working closely with Parabon Snapshot DNA Analysis on a genetic genealogy report for the baby girl found in 1999. The department is looking to gather genetic genealogy reports for the baby boy that was killed in 2003 and the baby girl killed in 2007, but the cost for these reports is approximately $5,000 each.

An account has been set up with JusticeDrive for anyone interested in donating.